Hundreds of houseplants lent for Birmingham art installation
- Published
Hundreds of houseplants have been borrowed from residents across Birmingham to create an arts installation on a stage.
More than 350 were collected by arts company Work of Act to create Garden State at the Midlands Arts Centre as part of the city's annual Be Festival.
Staff knocked on residents' doors across the city and asked to lend their favourite plants, organisers said.
The installation has been used to host free performances since Wednesday.
Birmingham's Poet Laureate Casey Bailey, who performed first, praised the "beautifully curated space".
"One of the most positive experiences of performing I have had in a good while," he added.
Garden State will be in place until Saturday as part of Be Festival which has been held in Birmingham since 2010.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk