Birmingham 'Floozy in the Jacuzzi' repairs uncover more problems
- Published
Engineers are working longer hours and weekends to try and get the "Floozy in the Jacuzzi" back in action as soon as possible, Birmingham City Council said.
Days after water was restored to the fountain in May, footage emerged of it looking like a giant bubble bath.
Council leader Ian Ward said the detergent caused damage put at thousands of pounds.
More issues have been found in the fountain's pipes, which need investigating, the authority said.
Just hours after the Victoria Square landmark was switched on, the detergent was poured in.
The person behind it was condemned by Mr Ward, who warned at the time if they could be identified they would face court action.
The reopening had been as part of a multimillion-pound revamp of the area ahead of Birmingham hosting the Commonwealth Games this summer.
While a council spokesperson said staff "understand the high importance" of repairs being finished as soon as possible, they did not say when it would be working again.
The fountain, officially called The River, has been in the city centre since 1993 and was quickly nicknamed the "Floozy in the Jacuzzi" by Brummies.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk