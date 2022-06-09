David Varlow: Burglar gets life sentence for Halesowen pensioner's murder
- Published
A thief convicted of murdering a pensioner who died after being tied up in a burglary will serve at least 33 years in prison.
David Varlow, 78, was tied to a chair at his home in Halesowen and suffered a "stress-induced" heart attack, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
Adris Mohammed, 44, showed no emotion as he was given a life sentence.
The judge called it a "horrific case" and said Mohammed had shown "not a shred of remorse".
Recorder of Birmingham Melbourne Inman QC added when the defendant confronted Mr Varlow he "intended to kill him" by leaving him for a week tied up without food or water.
Mohammed, of Icknield Port Road in Birmingham, used a telephone flex to bind the pensioner's hands behind his back on 3 November.
The trial heard he forced Mr Varlow to reveal his bank card PIN and more than £8,000 was spent using a stolen card.
Tests after his death failed to establish the 78-year-old's exact cause of death, but he is thought to have suffered a stress-induced heart attack.
The handle of a knife, the handle of a pair of scissors and a phone cable found at the scene had the DNA of Mohammed on it, police said.
Mr Varlow's family said the disabled pensioner was "much loved" and they would "never forget nor ever forgive the man who did this terrible thing".
As well as murder, Mohammed was convicted of two counts of burglary, attempted burglary and fraud.
Co-defendant O'Shay Swan, 42, of Winson Green Road in Birmingham, who went with Mohammed a week later to untie the body, was found guilty of burglary and fraud.
He is also due to be sentenced on Thursday.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk