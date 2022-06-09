West Midlands Metro: Service returns after two-months of repairs
- Published
West Midlands Metro trams are back in service after repairs that took more than two months.
Trams resumed between Wolverhampton St George's and Birmingham Bull Street stations from around 05:00 BST.
Services were suspended in March after cracks were discovered in the fleet for a third time.
A limited service is now being offered with trams running every 12 to 15 minutes.
Anne Shaw, from Transport for West Midlands, told BBC Radio WM she was "relieved" the service had returned.
"We've had to replace the body shells from all vehicles, which is why it has taken so long," she said.
At the moment 12 out of a fleet of 21 trams are available, with more expected out on the tracks in July.
Executive director Ms Shaw added: "We've made sure the repairs we made this time were as robust as possible, we've basically rebuilt the tram, which should give us the confidence that this network will be sustainable and stay in service long term."
The work has been paid for under warranty by the manufacturer.
Contingency plans, including extra buses and coaches, have been put in place for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in July.
