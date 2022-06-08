Birmingham drug dealer stabbed student who confronted him
- Published
A drug dealer fatally stabbed a music student after he was confronted about selling cannabis on the street.
Suleman Hassan, 18, was caught on CCTV as he knifed Lamin Barrow in Erdington, Birmingham, on 29 November 2021.
He was jailed for nine years at Birmingham Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
The court heard Suleman used "entirely disproportionate violence" after being confronted by Mr Barrow, a 25-year-old in his final year at university.
Prosecutor Peter Grieves-Smith said Hassan had arranged to meet a woman in Chudleigh Road to sell her cannabis.
"This exchange was witnessed by Lamin Barrow. Events show he took exception to what had happened," Mr Grieves-Smith said.
Mr Barrow sustained a single stab wound after Suleman attacked him moments after he got out of his car.
Mr Grieves-Smith said it caused an injury to the student's heart that "led very quickly to death".
Officers later found 251 images of knives on Suleman's phone.
West Midlands Police said there was "no obvious reason why Lamin was killed and his family and friends will carry the pain of their loss forever".
Talented musician
He was remembered by his mother, Mama Barrow, as an "amazing and beautiful" son.
Originally from The Gambia, Mr Barrow was a talented drill musician who had starred in a number of music videos.
"We came to the UK for a better life, but now we feel that our lives are over," Mrs Barrow said.
"We have lost a pure-hearted soul to a knife. Our hearts are completely broken."
Defending, Imran Shafi QC said Suleman, of Short Heath Road in Erdington, had "genuinely perceived a real threat to his life", which was accepted by the judge, Mr Justice Pepperall.
However, the judge added: "Mr Barrow had not drawn any weapon, indeed he was not armed. You used entirely disproportionate violence."
Suleman was originally charged with murder but the prosecution accepted his guilty plea to manslaughter, He also admitted possessing a knife.
