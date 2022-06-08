Small Heath crash: Man dies after being hit by a car
A driver has been arrested after a man died when he was hit by a car in Birmingham.
The crash happened on Coventry Road, Small Heath, at about 14:50 BST on Tuesday.
The victim suffered serious injuries and was confirmed dead shortly after by paramedics.
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.
Police have appealed for information and dashcam footage of the crash, which involved a Vauxhall Corsa.
