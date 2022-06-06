Stourbridge shooting: Six deny murder of John Jones
Three men and three teenagers have denied murder over a fatal shooting in a residential street in the West Midlands.
John Jones, 36, suffered a gunshot wound and died at the scene on Caslon Crescent, Stourbridge, on 25 February.
As well as each denying murder on Monday, the six accused also denied further charges including attempted murder and possession of a firearm.
At Wolverhampton Crown Court, a trial date was set for February 2023.
The trial of Scott Garrington, 51, Ravi Talware, 31, Kevin Waldron, 40, plus two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old - none of whom can be named due to their age - is set to last seven weeks.
