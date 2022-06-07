Childhood Birmingham Chopper could fetch hundreds at auction
A rusty 1980s Raleigh Chopper bike could fetch hundreds of pounds at auction, after being bought for £10.
Abdul Sidike's father bought the bike to replace a stolen BMX in the 1980s.
Despite its condition, after sitting in a garden shed in Birmingham for many years, the bike is set to go under the hammer with an estimate of £200-£400.
It will be put up for sale at Hansons Auctioneers' Fine Art, Antiques and Collectors Auction at Bishton Hall, Staffordshire on 28 June.
Mr Sidike, from Balsall Heath, said his beloved BMX had been stolen from outside a corner shop and, due to the cost, there was "no way" he could get another bike.
"A few weeks later my father told me to collect a bike for £10 he'd bought from a second-hand shop nearby," he said.
"My face fell when I saw the bright red Raleigh Chopper waiting for me.
"In a short time, I grew to love the bike and its character. It became a significant part of my childhood, a physical manifestation of my father's love for me.
"I rode that Raleigh Chopper until I bought my first mountain bike. My siblings went on to ride the Chopper until, one day, it was forgotten and left in the darkness of the shed. It was moved from one place to another over the years."
Mr Sidike said he had plans to restore the bike, until he saw a news story about a Raleigh Chopper which fetched almost £700 at auction.
Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: "We very much hope we can find a perfect new home for Abdul's bike."
