Human remains found in Walsall woodland
What are believed to be human remains have been found in woodland in the West Midlands.
An area near Cuckoos Nook on Sutton Road, Walsall, has been cordoned off by West Midlands Police following the discovery.
The force was called to the scene just before 16:00 BST on Saturday.
Officers are treating the discovery as "unexplained" and said the incident had been referred to the coroner.
The area remains sealed off to allow further searches to be carried out.
