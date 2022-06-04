Music and cakes at Handsworth party for Platinum Jubilee
About 50 people have attended a street party in Birmingham, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.
People baked special cakes and music was enjoyed, when residents of King Edwards Close in Handsworth came together on Saturday afternoon.
Organiser Carline Robinson had instigated a similar gathering for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.
Ms Robinson said: "I just enjoy entertaining."
She added: "I decide to take on something like this for the community and all the community come together and it's for the Queen. She's special."
Megell Chambers stated some people had come together and said a cake was going to be baked for the Queen.
He added: "God bless the Queen. We love you."
The event was held as the Platinum Jubilee marks Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign.
