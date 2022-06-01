Birmingham £28k a year school rated inadequate
A private school that charges £28,225 a year has been rated "inadequate" in all areas by Ofsted inspectors.
Future First Independent School in Hockley, Birmingham, caters for just 19 pupils, all of whom experienced difficulties in other settings.
The Ofsted report found its approach to reading was "ineffective" and pupils regularly engaged in "unsafe behaviour".
All 19 of the pupils have special educational needs or disabilities, yet inspectors found teaching in this area "lacked expertise".
They also said learning was "shallow" with subjects not studied in enough depth.
Statutory requirements for relationship and sex education were not being met, while the report declared the curriculum "not fit for purpose".
There was also criticism of leadership at the school, set up in 2004.
"Leaders have not given enough attention to what staff need to teach and the order in which it needs to be taught," the report said.
"While pupils have learned about healthy relationships, their comments and behaviour towards peers and staff are not reflective of this."
However, Ofsted praised teachers for being "passionate" about their subjects and linking them to their pupil's interests and hobbies.
