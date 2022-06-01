Festival celebrating black authors comes to Birmingham
A festival celebrating black authors is set to be held this weekend.
The Black British Book Festival will open at the Legacy Centre of Excellence in Aston on Saturday.
It celebrates black authors from all literary genres across the UK and hopes to remove barriers for writers looking to get their work published.
Sir Lenny Henry and David Olusoga OBE are set to headline the event, which first launched in 2021 and claims to be the biggest of its kind in Europe.
It was founded by Nena and the Green Juice author, Selina Brown.
After facing a series of challenges when publishing her first book during the pandemic, she set about creating an opportunity for other budding writers.
"I really wanted to get into the traditional publishing arena but I faced multiple barriers," she said. "It was a very daunting experience."
Her idea was to create the festival to support black people navigating the publishing industry. In its debut year it attracted around 600 visitors.
"We try to support black British authors to get their books out there," Ms Brown said.
"The festival is a space where black authors are lifted up and celebrated," she added. "This event for everyone to enjoy the vibrant, colourful and touching voices of black writers from across the UK."
Visitors can expect discussions on black British representation, starting a career as an author and finding an agent.
Featuring a range of workshops and activities, the festival will also include speeches from Birmingham's Poet Laureate Casey Bailey and authors Laura Henry Allain, Diane Ewen, Lola Jaye and TL Huchu.
