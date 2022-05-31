Wolverhampton: Second boy detained in Zane Smart murder probe
A second boy has been detained in a police murder probe over the death of 15-year-old Zane Smart in Wolverhampton.
The 16-year-old was taken into custody from an address in the city on Tuesday, the West Midlands force said.
His arrest, on suspicion of murder, followed another 16-year-old's murder charge on Monday.
Zane died in Pendeford on Friday afternoon after being found with serious injuries near a canal bridge.
Police said he had been with a group of people near Pendeford Fish Bar before he was attacked.
The charged boy appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court earlier, and is due to go before the city's Crown Court on Wednesday.
The force said it was aware that a video related to the events had been posted on social media, adding footage was "vital" to its investigation. It has asked for anyone with a copy to pass it on to officers.
In a statement, Zane's family said he was a "funny, loving boy" who had an "infectious dimpled smile that lit up any room".
