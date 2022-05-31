Cordon in West Bromwich after unattended package found
- Published
A cordon was put in place after an unattended package was discovered, police said.
A section of West Bromwich town centre was sealed off and the Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team asked to attend.
West Midlands Police said officers had been called to the Victoria Street area at about 09:30 BST on Tuesday.
Police were seen on St Michael's Street in the town and the force said earlier an area had been sealed off "as a precaution".
Before 11:00 BST, Transport for West Midlands tweeted to warn people to expect possible disruption to bus services in West Bromwich "and access in and out of the bus station".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.