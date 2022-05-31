RSPCA sees increase in number of pets abandoned
The RSPCA has said it is seeing a big rise in the number of abandoned pets as many owners struggle with the rising cost of living.
It said 2,150 animals had been left behind by their owners in the West Midlands in 2021 and the numbers had continued to climb in this year.
Rescue officer Cara Gibbon said the reality on the ground was "quite sad".
She said she had particularly noticed "an increase in cats being left in properties alone to die".
The RSPCA said the rising cost of living was partly to blame.
It said there had also been a surge in people getting pets in lockdown and then leaving them behind when they returned to the office.
Over the winter, the charity said there had been a 29% increase in the number of animals found abandoned.
In the first four months of 2022 it took in 79% more rabbits and 18% more cats compared with the same period in 2021.
"Every single day I'm coming to work and having to deal with animals that are left behind by their owners and I'm dealing with that more times than I can imagine," Ms Gibbon said.
Cyan Hulland, from the RSPCA's Hillfield animal centre in Burton upon Trent urged people to take out pet insurance to reduce the impact of large vet bills and to think carefully about their financial situation before taking on a pet.
"We do try our best to go above and beyond to help them. We're in a financial difficulty ourselves, we spend £7,000-£8,000 a month on vet bills," she said.
The charity asked anyone facing difficulties caring for their pets to get in touch as soon as possible.
