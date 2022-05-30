Wolverhampton stabbing: Boy killed by canal path named
- Published
A 15-year-old boy who died after being stabbed in Wolverhampton has been named by police.
Zane Smart's family said they "want him to be remembered as the funny, loving boy he truly was".
Police say Zane was with a group of people near Pendeford Fish Bar before he was attacked.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder on Monday and is due before magistrates in Wolverhampton on Wednesday.
A 46-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released pending further enquiries, West Midlands Police said.
"Lit up a room"
In a statement, his family said Zane was a brother, a son, a grandson and a nephew who was loved deeply.
"The world keeps turning but for us it has stopped still, we are held in a nightmare from the moment he lost his life to yet more knife crime," they said.
"We want him to be remembered as the funny, loving boy he truly was, with an infectious dimpled smile that lit up any room.
"Zane you are the kindest soul, and we love you deeply. We will never stop loving you and being in your corner, our boy."
Detectives said they were still trying to identify everyone who was at the takeaway on The Haymarket around the time of the stabbing at about 15:40 BST.
A video showing some of the incident was posted on Snapchat and Zane's family have also appealed for people to share footage with detectives.
"As a family we urge anyone who saw or heard anything, if you have Snapchats or videos, send them anonymously to the police, please help us make sure another life is not lost," Zane's family added.
"Your help now could perhaps protect your own loved ones but will certainly bring justice to our boy."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk