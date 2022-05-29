Appeal for Snapchat footage of fatal attack on boy in Wolverhampton
- Published
Police are appealing for footage that was shared online which is thought to show parts of a fatal stabbing.
A 15-year-old boy was killed in the attack, which happened just before 16:15 BST on Friday on Reapers Walk in Pendeford, Wolverhampton.
A 16-year-old boy from the city was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
West Midlands Police is also seeking to speak to a group who were standing near a takeaway before the stabbing.
Detectives said they need to identify the people who were stood outside Pendeford Fish Bar in The Haymarket at 15:40.
The force believes that a video of some of the attack was posted to Snapchat and has appealed for anyone with a copy to share it with officers.
A scene remains in place near the canal bridge where the boy was found and a specialist underwater search was carried out earlier.
A 46-year-old woman from Wolverhampton who was arrested on Friday on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released pending further investigation.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk