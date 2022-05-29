Bob Hall: Tributes as beloved ITV and Sky Sports presenter dies
Tributes have flooded in following the death of veteran sports reporter Bob Hall.
Over a career spanning four decades, Mr Hall became a well-known and respected sports journalist in the Midlands.
He was best known for his reporting at ITV Central, Sky Sports Soccer Saturday and Black Country Radio.
Midlands football clubs led tributes online to Mr Hall, who they described as a "respected figure in the press bench".
Coventry City FC said he had "covered the Sky Blues for many years, including the 1987 FA Cup Final" and passed on condolences to his family.
Burton Albion FC said Mr Hall was "often at the Pirelli Stadium in recent years covering Brewers games and was a warm friendly, respected figure in the press bench".
Midlands broadcasters also shared their condolences following the news of his death.
Such sad news that Bob Hall @ITVCentral has died. Master of the ad-lib and a terrific ‘sofa’ tv chum for 20-years.— Llewela Bailey (@Llewela) May 28, 2022
@BobWarmanITV @Joannemalin7 pic.twitter.com/VmHYUAXnhv
The BBC's Nick Owen said it was "shocking news" and "terribly sad", and presenter Joanne Malin recalled "lots of fun together" as colleagues at ITV Central.
In 2015, Mr Hall was announced as a breakfast presenter for a new local TV Channel in Birmingham - Big Centre TV.
Details of Mr Hall's death are yet to be confirmed, and the BBC has contacted his former employers.
