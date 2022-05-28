Mohammed Haroon Zeb: Ninth charge after father-of-four shot
A ninth person has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting.
Father-of-four Mohammed Haroon Zeb died in hospital after being shot on Queens Cross, Dudley, on 31 January 2021.
Eight men from the town have previously been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and are awaiting trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court in October.
West Midlands Police said Brandon Evans, 22, of Parkway Road, Dudley, was charged on Thursday with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
The eight defendants who were charged previously appeared in court earlier this year to deny conspiring to murder 39-year-old Mr Zeb.
They are:
- Umar Ali, 20 of Blowers Green Road
- Shamraz Ali, 19, Tanfield Road
- Gurdeep Sandhu, 23, of Blowers Green Road
- Mohammed Rafiq, 19, of Gammage Street
- Hassan Tasleem, 23, from Richmond Road
- Akarsh Tasleem, 25, from Shaw Road
- Choudhary Akeel Hussain, 21, from Brook Street
- Choudhary Naheim Rashid, 47, from Kingswinford Road
