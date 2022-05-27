Wolverhampton: Murder arrest following death of boy, 15
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 15-year-old boy died in Wolverhampton.
West Midlands Police said they were called to reports of an injured child near a canal bridge in Reapers Walk, Pendeford, at about 16:15 BST.
The force said the boy was believed to have been stabbed.
The 16-year-old was detained shortly before 19:00 along with a 46-year-old woman who is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Both are from Wolverhampton, police said.
A cordon is in place at the scene and officers have appealed for witnesses.
