BPAS abortion clinic kept remains in unlocked cupboard, CQC finds
Pregnancy remains which should have been stored in a freezer were left in an unsecured cupboard at an abortion clinic, care inspectors have found.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) found the remains were left at room temperature at the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) site in Tipton, Sandwell, during a March inspection.
It rated the facility at Glebefields Health Centre as requiring improvement.
BPAS chief executive Clare Murphy said the CQC's concerns had been addressed.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said CQC inspectors rate the clinic as good in several categories, including in safety and care, but found legal regulations had been breached twice.
Their report raised concerns about the pregnancy remains being left in an unlocked room, which was against BPAS policy, and being left for up to two weeks "at room temperature".
Inspectors also found there were delays in consultations and women did not have "timely access" to services.
However, they praised staff for their "compassion and kindness", finding they respected patients' "privacy and dignity" and took "account of their individual needs".
Ms Murphy said "staff sickness and requirements to isolate" due to Covid had meant the team had struggled at the start of 2022.
However, she said the charity had "addressed the concerns the CQC raised regarding the storage and disposal of pregnancy remains to ensure BPAS policies are routinely followed".
