Carl Woodall killers jailed for Rowley Regis industrial unit attack
Three men have been jailed after they stripped a man naked before beating him to death in an industrial unit.
Carl Woodall, 44, suffered more than 140 separate injuries in the attack in Rowley Regis in the West Midlands on 28 June last year.
Mark Campbell, 39, and Simmion Goldbourne, 28, were each sentenced to a minimum of 16 years for murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
James McGhee, 28, was jailed for 15 years for manslaughter.
The trio from Nottingham were captured on CCTV in a Nissan Qashqai driven by McGhee travelling along Doulton Road by the industrial unit at about 01:15 BST, West Midlands Police said.
Over the next 30 minutes they were seen going to and from the unit, before Campbell and Goldbourne went inside the perimeter fence and emerged at about 04:15 BST carrying a bag and a box.
The men then drove off.
Mr Woodall, a father-of-five, who lived in a caravan on the trading estate was found by his son the next day.
Detectives said he was first set upon in his caravan and then taken into the unit, and due to the defensive nature of some injuries, he was likely conscious during part of the attack.
The motive for the attack is not clear although police said they had established there was some sort of dispute between Campbell and Mr Woodall's stepsons.
A large, bloodstained crowbar was later recovered from McGhee's garden and Mr Woodall's blood was found in the front and rear seats of the car.
Goldbourne was seen on CCTV dumping a bag containing clothing in a skip which he later accepted was what he was wearing at the time of the attack, the force said.
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse said Mr Woodall died in "horrific circumstances" and the level of violence used against him was "deplorable".
"Carl was a quiet and well-liked man, he had five children, three of which are very young," she said.
"He did nothing to deserve what happened to him on that dreadful day."
Mark Paul, from the Crown Prosecution Service said: "The cruelty which was meted out to him by the defendants is incomprehensible.
"Their actions have caused immense pain to Mr Woodall's family and friends, and while no sentencing outcome can return Mr Woodall to those that love him, I hope it brings them comfort that justice has been done today."
- Mark Campbell, of Glaisdale Drive East, Nottingham, was jailed for at least 16 years for murder.
- Simmion Goldbourne, of no fixed abode, was also sentenced to at least 16 years for murder.
- James McGhee, of Stanstead Avenue, Nottingham, was jailed for 15 years for manslaughter.