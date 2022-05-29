Sir Lenny Henry to join My Name is Leon preview in Birmingham
- Published
Sir Lenny Henry is to appear at a preview event for the BBC's My Name is Leon which is being held in Birmingham.
The adaptation of Kit de Waal's novel is set against the backdrop of the race riots in the city during the 1980s and tells the story of nine-year-old Leon.
It stars Sir Lenny alongside Cole Martin, who plays the lead role, Leon, in his first TV role.
Stuart Thomas, head of the Midlands for BBC England, said he was delighted to bring the story to local audiences.
Hosted by BBC WM's Nikki Tapper, the event will take place at Austin Court in the IET Birmingham.
It will include a preview of clips from the film and a panel discussion with the film's executive producer, Sir Lenny, author Kit De Waal, with more panellists to be announced.
Fans of the novel can apply for tickets to attend the preview on the BBC Shows and Tours website, with the ballot to close at 16:00 BST on 31 May.
The entire production was filmed in and around Birmingham, including spots like Cannon Hill Park, Moor Green Lane Allotments and the Jewellery Quarter.
"One of the best things about being involved in the TV adaptation of My Name is Leon is that I'm from Dudley in the Black Country and the story is set in 80's Birmingham," Sir Lenny said.
"We shot the film in Moseley and it was great to be in and around the familiar-sounding voices of home.
"It takes a lot to get a small film made in Birmingham on our screens these days - but it was worth it in my eyes.
"My Name is Leon is a great novel, full of moving and laugh-out-loud moments. I hope everyone enjoys it.
"We made it in the Midlands and it's Bostin'."
My Name is Leon also stars Malachi Kirby, Monica Dolan, Olivia Williams, Christopher Eccleston, Poppy Lee Friar and Shobna Gulati.
It is due to be broadcast on BBC Two on 10 June.
