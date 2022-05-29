Perry Barr station to open to passengers after rebuild
- Published
A railway station is set to open to passengers following a year-long rebuild.
Transport for West Midlands said Perry Barr station would be a key gateway for visitors to Alexander Stadium during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which begin in July.
Work began last May with the demolition of the old station. New facilities include a ticket office and lifts.
West Midlands mayor Andy Street said it showed the Games' "lasting legacy".
"This is brilliant news for residents but also for Games visitors making their way to the stadium nearby," he said.
The first passenger services are set to call at the station from Sunday.
The cost of the £30.9m project covers the redevelopment of the bus interchange outside the neighbouring One Stop Shopping Centre, also set to be completed ahead of the Games.
Jonny Wiseman from West Midlands Railway thanked passengers for their patience while the station was closed for redevelopment.
Members of the public are invited to visit the station for an official opening and family fun day on 25 June.
