Birmingham martial arts club helping children's mental health
- Published
A martial arts club says it is helping children fight against mental health difficulties and bullying.
Imran Majid, who started Kombat Martial Arts in Stirchley, Birmingham, was himself bullied as a child.
He said the classes - which he also takes into schools - offered the support he wished he had as a youngster.
A psychologist is among those, including parents, who have praised the initiative.
Dr Ranjit Kaur said that rather than the classes leaving children wanting to fight, "it is a really good discipline to help them engage with their friends in a different way".
The parent of a participant who has ADHD said his son had greatly benefitted from attending and seen his confidence rise.
"With the way he is I think it is easy to think 'well I'm a little bit different, I can't do these things [others do]', but actually he can and this has proved it."
"[Childhood] was a very lonely place," Mr Majid said.
"It was very hard to deal with and I wish that I had the guidance and support that I give now.
"I think that is one of the best things I can do because I am giving [the children] what I have learned and that helps them.
"And I get emotional about it and it means a lot to me."
