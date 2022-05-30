Birmingham martial arts club helping children's mental health

Kombat Martial Arts is based in Birmingham

A martial arts club says it is helping children fight against mental health difficulties and bullying.

Imran Majid, who started Kombat Martial Arts in Stirchley, Birmingham, was himself bullied as a child.

He said the classes - which he also takes into schools - offered the support he wished he had as a youngster.

A psychologist is among those, including parents, who have praised the initiative.

Dr Ranjit Kaur said that rather than the classes leaving children wanting to fight, "it is a really good discipline to help them engage with their friends in a different way".

The parent of a participant who has ADHD said his son had greatly benefitted from attending and seen his confidence rise.

"With the way he is I think it is easy to think 'well I'm a little bit different, I can't do these things [others do]', but actually he can and this has proved it."

Imran Majid said he wants to provide children with the support he wished he had as a youngster

"[Childhood] was a very lonely place," Mr Majid said.

"It was very hard to deal with and I wish that I had the guidance and support that I give now.

"I think that is one of the best things I can do because I am giving [the children] what I have learned and that helps them.

"And I get emotional about it and it means a lot to me."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics