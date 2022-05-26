Oldbury building society staff thrown to floor in robbery
- Published
Staff at a building society were thrown to the floor during a robbery in the West Midlands.
Three men forced their way into an address in Birmingham Street, Oldbury, as employees arrived at about 08:45 BST.
Staff members were threatened and forced to open the tills, before the men left in a Skoda Fabia with a large quantity of cash, police said
No workers were hurt but the force said they were left "very shaken".
The BBC understands the robbery took place at The West Bromwich Building Society, although this has not been confirmed by West Midlands Police.
The force has issued photos of the robbers, who were described by witnesses as black and speaking with a local accent.
It added their car displayed the false number plate marked DU12 MRX and travelled from Birmingham Street to Church Square.
Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk