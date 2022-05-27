Birmingham academy to tackle 'creative skills shortage'
A new academy in Birmingham is aiming to tackle what it says is a shortage of skilled workers in the UK's film and TV industries.
BOA Stage and Screen Production, in Ladywood, opened to students in September.
Pupils have been taught behind-the-scenes production and technical skills, from costume-making to hair and makeup.
The aim of the academy is "very much about employability", according to BOA Group chief executive Gaynor Cheshire.
A report to MPs in June 2020 from the Creative Industries Federation said thousands of creative jobs had been lost during the pandemic.
Mrs Cheshire said the focus of the academy was on meeting the demand for highly-skilled workers and preparing students, who are aged 16 to 19, to "go into the world of work".
"The youngsters are going to get vocational training, vocational qualifications - they are going to work with industry," she added.
One of the students said she was working with industry-standard equipment which she felt was "a really good head start", while another said teachers made sure students worked on actual examples from the world of TV and film "to prepare us well for it".
The West Midlands Combined Authority has said it wants to see 29,000 new, high-skilled jobs created in the local digital and creative industries by 2030.
The BBC has moved production of MasterChef to Birmingham and launched a new apprentice hub in the city.
Industry expert Alison Grade, who has worked for several media companies, said there were good opportunities for students at the academy.
"They have had this real-world industry experience so they know what they are walking into," she explained.
