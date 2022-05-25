Police warning after rise catalytic converters thefts
Police have urged drivers to be vigilant following a rise in catalytic converter thefts, warning "it doesn't matter where you park".
In the West Midlands, the vehicle part has been reported stolen from easily accessible areas like hospitals, shopping centres and driveways.
The BBC has also seen footage of catalytic converters being taken from a car dealership.
West Midlands Police described it is a "disruptive and truly awful crime".
"It seems that it doesn't matter whether your car is on the drive, so where you park is difficult to judge", said Mark Sylvester, crime reduction manager for West Midlands Police.
"You could park on a dealership, it could be a vehicle on display for sale, you could have vehicles parked in hospital car parks or shopping centres, it isn't unique to one place.
"There has been a rise in catalytic converters thefts across the country not just the West Midlands. It's often older cars."
He added thieves appear to be targeting the part due to the precious metals contained inside.
Stolen items are then often recycled or resold to unsuspecting motorists who have recently had their catalytic converter stolen.
Drivers have been advised to contact the manufacturer's main dealer for advice on how protect their vehicles.
A garage in Staffordshire has begun fitting shields to deter thieves from stealing catalytic converters.