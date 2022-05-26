Killers convicted after 'caring' father beaten to death in Rowley Regis
- Published
Three men have been convicted after a father-of-five was stripped naked and beaten to death in an industrial estate in the West Midlands.
Carl Woodall, 44, died after suffering "catastrophic injuries" in Rowley Regis on 28 June last year, West Midlands Police has said.
Mark Campbell, 39, and Simmion Goldbourne, 28, were found guilty of murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
James McGhee, 28, was convicted of manslaughter.
Known fondly as Burt, Mr Woodall was first attacked in his caravan where he lived in Doulton Trading Estate, in Rowley Regis, police said.
He was then taken into a unit he rented, where officers said he was further beaten using at least three weapons until he died.
His son discovered his body the next day.
More than 140 separate injuries were found during the post-mortem examination, including a traumatic brain injury.
Due to the "defensive nature of some injuries" police believed Mr Woodall was conscious during part of the attack.
The force said the motive behind the attack remains unknown, although Mr Woodhall's stepson had met the three men from Nottingham in prison three years earlier.
A Nissan Qashqai being driven by McGhee, from Stanstead Avenue, Nottingham, was spotted by CCTV outside of the trading estate in the early hours of the morning on the day of the murder.
Goldbourne, of no fixed abode, and Campbell, from Glaisdale Drive East, Nottingham, were passengers in the vehicle, police said.
Shortly after, the trio were captured on CCTV approaching Mr Woodall's unit on foot.
At about 04:15 BST, Goldbourne and Campbell were seen walking out of the unit, one carrying a bag and a box.
They fled back to McGhee, who was waiting for them in the car. Seconds later they all drove off.
Following the attack, CCTV also showed Campbell returning to his girlfriend's flat in Nottingham.
McGhee was seen with a large amount of cash when refuelling his car and buying snacks at a local garage.
'Painful loss'
He took a large bloodstained crowbar back home with him, which police later found in his garden.
When the car was recovered the victim's blood stains were found in the front passenger and rear seat.
The three men, who were found guilty on Wednesday, are due to be sentenced on Friday.
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse, said: "My thoughts are with Carl's family. He died in horrific circumstances and I cannot imagine how painful their loss is.
"We do not fully understand why Carl was killed, but his death was senseless and the level violence used against him is deplorable."
The victim's family described him as "a quiet, hard-working man who loved his family and children".