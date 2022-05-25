Phillip Harris disappearance: Police release new images
An image showing how a teenager missing for almost 23 years could look has been released by detectives investigating his disappearance.
Phillip Harris, then 15, left his home in St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on 28 July 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield, Birmingham.
He later called his foster parents to say he would be staying with a friend overnight and has not been seen since.
West Midlands Police officers have renewed their appeal for information.
In April, detectives searched a property in St Paul's Road, Smethwick which was linked to Phillip at the time he went missing.
But after a three-week long search, nothing was found.
Previous media appeals in Birmingham and Manchester, where he had family links, have produced no confirmed sightings of him.
The force said officers from its unsolved missing persons team have released two forensic artist images showing what Phillip might look like today, as a 38-year-old.
Det Sgt Andrew Padmore, from the Locate team said: "The investigation into Phillip's whereabouts remains very much open.
"We have released these images, in the hope that someone may recognise him, or it will trigger a memory for someone to come forward with any information.
"Any information, no matter how small it may seem, may really help our investigation, so we urge anyone to contact us.
"Phillip's family continue to miss him terribly and my team and I are committed to finding Phillip to solve the mystery of what has happened to him."
