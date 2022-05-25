Disgraced West Midlands Police detective sold sex to strangers
- Published
A detective offered sexual services with his partner for money while off-duty, a misconduct panel has found.
Nicholas Taylor, who was based in Bloxwich, would have been dismissed from West Midlands Police had he not already resigned, the force said.
A panel found he breached professional standards by operating a sex work business from his home and he has been barred from working in policing again.
Mr Taylor's business was brought to light by The Sun newspaper last year.
It sparked an internal investigation by West Midlands Police which found Mr Taylor, a former detective constable, and his partner were advertising sexual services on the internet for money.
The force removed him from public-facing duties and while the investigation continued, Mr Taylor resigned from police work.
'Discreditable'
At a hearing on Wednesday, his behaviour was found to have amounted to gross misconduct.
Mr Taylor was found to have breached professional standards relating to his duties and responsibilities, and instructions, as well as conducting himself in a discreditable way.
"We expect the highest standards of behaviour from our officers, both on and off duty," said Det Ch Supt Sam Ridding, the head of professional standards at West Midlands Police.
"[Mr] Taylor should not have engaged in activity that was likely to bring discredit on the police service and any business interests should have been declared to be assessed for any potential conflicts of interest with his role within the police.
"He failed to do that, and his off-duty actions brought discredit upon West Midlands Police."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk