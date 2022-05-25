Woman and three dogs die in Wolverhampton house fire
A woman and her three dogs have died in a house fire in Wolverhampton.
The woman, aged in her 50s, had been rescued from the blaze on Spring Road by firefighters at about 02:30 BST on Wednesday but died at the scene.
Two men escaped the fire with one jumping from a first-floor window, police said.
One of them suffered serious injuries including burns and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further treatment.
The other men was treated by paramedics after breathing in smoke and then taken to New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, the ambulance service said.
An investigation has begun into the cause, police added.
