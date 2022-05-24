Kemarni Watson Darby: Mum and partner jailed after boy's killing
A man who murdered his partner's three-year-old son after inflicting more than 20 rib fractures over weeks of beatings has been jailed for at least 24 years.
Jurors heard Nathaniel Pope caused injuries to Kemarni Watson Darby comparable to a car crash.
Along with Pope, Kemarni's mother Alicia Watson received an 11-year sentence at Birmingham Crown Court for causing or allowing Kemarni's death.
The pair were also found guilty of child cruelty charges.
Kemarni's father Darren Darby told the sentencing hearing on Monday the pair had left him suffering "a true life sentence".
In a statement about Kemarni, he said: "He had the potential to be so much. I will not get to be involved in the key moments of his life."
