Medics perform 'net-zero' cancer operation in Solihull
Medics in the West Midlands say they have performed a carbon neutral cancer operation, with the lessons learned on net zero procedures to be rolled out across the NHS.
The organisation is responsible for 6% of the country's total CO2 emissions.
But Solihull Hospital reported a five-hour keyhole procedure for bowel cancer had no overall environmental impact.
University of Birmingham said it worked with surgeons to complete the NHS' "first documented net zero operation".
Measures included changing the type of anaesthetic used and monitoring how long theatre lights stayed on.
Emissions normally involved in the procedure were said to have been reduced by 80%, with the shortfall addressed by surgeons cycling or running to work instead of driving, along with the planting of trees at the hospital.
Mr Aneel Bhangu, consultant colorectal surgeon, said the move was about planning for the future of not only patients but their families.
Mr Bhangu said: "Those long operations consume a lot of resources so it was a good opportunity for us to see how we can reduce those resources.
"As a high contributor to carbon outputs in the UK and in the world, [the NHS] will have an impact on health in the medium and longer term.
"We may not see that directly in an operating theatre but I think we have a responsibility to our patients, and their families and their children and their grandchildren to make sure that we are planning for their future and a healthy future for them."
Anaesthetist Dr Catriona Frankling said instead of using conventional gas during the patient's operation, a liquid was instead injected into their veins to anaesthetise them.
She explained: "One way of keeping a patient asleep is to use anaesthetic gasses - now these are greenhouse gases and when we use them, the patient breathes them in, they breathe them out, and it gets vented out into the atmosphere and there it can cause global warming."
