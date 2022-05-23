Stourbridge shooting: Sixth man charged with murder of John Jones
- Published
A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in a residential street in the West Midlands.
John Jones, 36, suffered a gunshot wound and died at the scene in Caslon Crescent, Stourbridge, on 25 February.
West Midlands Police said Scott Garrington, 51, from Wollaston, was charged with murder, attempted murder and perverting the course of justice.
He is the sixth person to be charged in connection with the incident.
Mr Garrington has been remanded to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.
Ravi Talware, 31, Kevin Waldron, 40, two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old had previously been charged in connection with Mr Jones' death and are set to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 6 June.
The teenagers cannot be named due to their age.
