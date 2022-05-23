M6 reopens near Walsall after bridge demolished
A motorway bridge over the M6 has been demolished as part of a £78m upgrade.
Work to remove the structure at junction 10 near Walsall took place at the weekend, prompting a two-day closure of the motorway.
Motorists faced long delays as they were directed around the work - the second of two 50-year-old bridges to be demolished.
The two-lane structures are being replaced by wider bridges in a bid to cut congestion.
The road reopened ahead of schedule at 01:00 BST on Monday.
Demolition work had seen a fleet of machines "nibble" away at the old north bridge before all the rubble was removed and the road cleaned, National Highways said.
The old south bridge was demolished earlier this month.
National Highways project manager, Annie Hyett, said the demolition went "very smoothly" and to plan.