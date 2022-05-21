Walsall M6 junction shut for bridge demolition
Demolition work on a 50-year-old bridge spanning the M6 motorway in the West Midlands is progressing well, National Highways has said.
Junction 10 near Walsall has been closed for the works to take place causing delays for motorists.
The carriageway was closed at 20:00 BST on Friday and is set to reopen at 06:00 on Monday.
The demolition works are latest stage in a £78m upgrade of the junction in a bid to cut congestion.
Drivers have been advised to look for alternative routes.
Two bridges at the site will be replaced with newer and wider structures which will double the number of lanes around the junction from two to four, National Highways said.
The south bridge was demolished earlier this month and the remaining north bridge is scheduled to be removed this weekend.
Drivers will be diverted "up and over" to leave the motorway at junction 10, travel over the roundabout and then rejoin the M6 on the other side.
The junction nine northbound entry slip road will also be shut to reduce congestion on the approach to the junction 10 closure.