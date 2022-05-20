Fresh appeal over baby found dead in Willenhall canal
- Published
Police say they are frustrated to be no closer to understanding how a newborn baby came to be in a canal.
The baby boy was found dead in the water in Rough Wood Country Park, Willenhall, after a passer-by spotted him on 20 May 2021.
A year on, officers are making a fresh appeal for information.
Det Insp Michelle Thurgood from West Midlands Police said the local community had been left shocked.
"This case is really very sad," she said.
"We've worked tirelessly to try and find out what happened to this little boy, it's disappointing we've been unable get answers for him to date."
Officers have so far been unable to find the boy's mother nor wider family
A post-mortem examination proved inconclusive, but police said it was likely the child had been in the water for several days.
In February, a card found at the scene was forensically examined by the force, but revealed nothing.
"We'll always act upon any new information provided to us and have today distributed a further witness appeal in the local area," Det Insp Michelle Thurgood said.
