Seven treated for breathing problems at Birmingham Sainsbury's
- Published
Seven people have been treated by paramedics after reporting breathing difficulties at a Sainsbury's.
A cordon has been placed around the store on Longbridge Lane in Longbridge, Birmingham, after emergency services were called shortly before 10:00 BST.
West Midlands Fire Service said the supermarket was evacuated prior to its arrival, with several other premises within the 50m cordon also evacuated.
Sainsbury's has been contacted by the BBC for comment.
West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said it was alerted to reports of six people suffering with breathing problems at the shop, with seven treated at the scene.
One patient has since been conveyed to hospital as a precaution, a spokesperson added.
People have been advised to stay away from the scene.
"Anyone who has been in the area and is feeling unwell should seek medical advice as a precaution," WMAS added.
West Midlands Police said specialist officers were working with colleagues across the emergency services to establish exactly what had happened.