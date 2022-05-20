Birmingham man who left dog in hot car banned from ownership
A man who left his dog in a car for more than two hours on a day when temperatures reached 30C (86F) has been banned from keeping animals for five years.
The German Shephard, known as Brogan, was rescued by police from a parked car on Hunters Road, Birmingham, in 2021.
The animal, which was found collapsed on 20 July, had tried to chew his way out of the car in an attempt to escape.
Elnoman Mohammed Gassam-Elsyed admitted causing unnecessary suffering.
Police officers broke their way into the vehicle after being alerted by the public and Brogan was rushed to a vet, said the RSPCA.
He was showing signs of overheating and gave an elevated temperature reading of 41.7C and a heart rate of over 160 bmp, said the charity.
Ice packs were put on his paw pads and water used to cool the animal.
He was treated for dehydration as well as a mild acute kidney injury before being taken to a rescue centre.
At Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 6 May, the 57-year-old of Holly Road, Handsworth, was also ordered to pay £495 and to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.
