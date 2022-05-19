Balwinder Safri: Family of Birmingham bhangra star beg hospital for more time
- Published
The family of a well-known bhangra artist have pleaded with doctors not to let him die following heart surgery.
Balwinder Safri, from Birmingham, has been in a coma since the operation at New Cross hospital in Wolverhampton, a month ago.
The 63-year-old has suffered brain damage and the hospital is preparing to switch off the dialysis machine he's on after his kidneys failed.
But his step-daughter Priya Kumari said it is giving up too soon.
She said: "He is there, he can hear you. I'll remind him of funny stuff, so will my mum, and he'll be frowning, or doing these weird facial expressions."
Niece Jas Kaur said: "There is a person that is inside him that is willing to get up, that is willing to fight again.
"We know he's a strong person."
The Punjab-born artist has been part of the UK bhangra scene since 1980, forming the Safri Boyz Band in 1990.
The family said they had concerns about the care he had been given since he had surgery.
They have prepared a downstairs room for him at his home in the Handsworth area of Birmingham in the event of him being discharged.
The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, said it could not comment on Mr Safri's treatment because of patient confidentiality.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk