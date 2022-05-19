Plans backed for Birmingham NEC electric vehicle charging hub
- Published
Plans have been approved for a major electric vehicle charging hub to be installed at the NEC in Birmingham.
The NEC Group said the hub would have one of the largest numbers of charging points at any site in Europe.
More than 30 DC charging points that can fully charge a car in under 30 minutes will feature, alongside 150 AC charging points.
A drive-thru coffee shop is also expected to be built for those waiting for their car to charge.
The hub is expected to go open in the autumn.
