Two arrests after Birmingham train fight leaves man unconscious
Two men have been arrested after a man was found unconscious on a train following a fight.
British Transport Police said it was called to Birmingham New Street at 17:00 BST following reports of the fight on the service from Manchester Piccadilly to Reading.
The man was treated at the scene by West Midlands Ambulance Service and taken to hospital, the force said.
Services were temporarily disrupted at the station but resumed by 19:00.
The force said officers were investigating and appealed for witnesses.
