Arrest after guns and ammunition found in Birmingham
- Published
Guns and ammunition have been found after a warrant was executed at a property in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said it had raided the property on Copthorne Road, in Great Barr, at 02:15 BST.
Seized were three handguns, a shotgun and several rounds of ammunition, while some firework-type items were removed for controlled explosions.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms and remains in custody for questioning.
