E-fit released after woodland sex assault in Dudley
- Published
Officers are searching for a man after a woman was sexually assaulted in woodland in the West Midlands.
The attack happened near Bells Lane in the Wordsley area of Dudley at about 14:15 BST on Saturday.
"Two pedestrians reported disturbing a male offender who had sexually assaulted a woman," police said.
The Staffordshire force, who were deployed to the scene near the county's border, issued an e-fit picture of a man they wish to speak to.
The attacker, who left the scene on a bicycle in the direction of the River Stour, was described as white and aged in his 30s. He had dark blonde hair with a ginger tint and stubble, said police.
Officers want to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or has CCTV footage covering the nearby canal towpath.
The woman is being supported by specially-trained officers, police added.
