Drivers in a flap after swan stops traffic on Aston Expressway
- Published
Drivers in Birmingham were held up on their journeys after a swan landed on one of the main routes out of the city.
Officers from the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) apologised for the delays on the Aston Expressway, which leads to the M6, on Monday evening.
In a tweet, they said a game of rock, paper, scissors took place to decide who would go and approach the swan.
Fortunately, they said the bird swanned off after a "comfort break" before officers had to deal with it.
Earlier on Tuesday, traffic was held between junctions five and six on the M5, between Wychbold and Worcester, due to a loose horse on the carriageway.
Traffic has been released on the #M5 in #Worcestershire in both directions between J5 #Wychbold and J6 #Worcester. The horse has been safely transferred and left the area.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) May 17, 2022
Long delays remain in place, so please allow time for them to ease. https://t.co/XGUNAb2ook pic.twitter.com/5p3JW8RiFE
Traffic was stopped in both directions until a horse box was brought to the scene which caused delays of at least an hour each way, National Highways West Midlands said.