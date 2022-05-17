Solihull cyclist, 81, rammed off road by masked men in bike theft
An 81-year-old cyclist was rammed off the road in a "despicable" attack, before having his new mountain bike stolen, police say.
Officers said a small white car deliberately crashed with the man in Solihull, sending him into a ditch.
Three masked men came out of the car, with one riding off on the blue Trek FS4 Firefly he bought a week earlier.
The victim was treated in hospital for a broken wrist and severe bruising to his face and legs.
West Midlands Police appealed for witnesses to the attack which happened in Warings Green Road on 7 May.
Det Con David Spencer, of the force, said the victim had initially overtaken the car, but shortly afterwards it pulled up in front of him.
He appealed for anyone who had been offered the bike for sale or had dashcam or helmet cam footage to contact police.
"This is a despicable offence and I would urge anyone who suspects the people involved to get in touch," he said.
"He suffered nasty injuries but clearly it could have been much worse."
