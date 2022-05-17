Sandwell fire: Disused building destroyed
A building has been destroyed by fire after it broke out on Monday evening.
More than a dozen firefighters were called to the scene at the junction of Park Lane and Forge Lane, close to Sandwell Park Golf Club, shortly before 21:00 BST.
The whole of the disused outbuilding was affected by the blaze, said West Midlands Fire Service.
Crews would be going back to the site on Tuesday to continue to check for any hot spots, it said.
