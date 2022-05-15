Muhammed Taimoor: Birmingham teacher charged with sexual assault on schoolgirls
A teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting several schoolgirls, police said.
Muhammad Taimoor, of Richmond Road, Birmingham, is charged with causing or inciting child sexual exploitation.
He is also charged with sexual activity while in a position of trust and two counts of trafficking within the UK.
It is alleged some assaults happened while he was at work, West Midlands Police said.
The trafficking charge is in connection with an accusation Mr Taimoor drove girls around in his car with the intention of sexually assaulting them, the force added.
The 28-year-old was initially arrested on 9 May on suspicion of sexual assault and released on conditional police bail.
Police then re-arrested him in the early hours of Saturday at his home.
Pupils being supported
The school has suspended Mr Taimoor from his job, the force said.
A spokesman added: "Our trained officers are supporting pupils at the school and we are working with partners to ensure safeguarding is in place while the investigation continues".
He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.
