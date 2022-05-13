Arrests after reports of female genital mutilation at Birmingham school
Three men have been arrested in connection with reports of female genital mutilation offences at a Birmingham school.
Police were tipped off to "possible illegal practices" at an unregistered school in the city following an investigation by education watchdog, Ofsted.
West Midlands Police was called to the scene at 11:39 BST on Tuesday.
The force said it understood the concern the arrests would cause.
Two men, aged 32 and 61, were arrested on suspicion of being involved in female genital mutilation and have since been bailed with strict conditions.
A third man was arrested on Thursday and has also been bailed with strict conditions.
Police said their investigation was ongoing.
The surgery, sometimes called female circumcision, is the deliberate cutting or removal of a female's external genitalia.
In the UK it is a crime and is treated as child abuse.